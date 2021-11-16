Frank F. Hellmann, 86, Coon Rapids, Minn., passed away peacefully with family by his side, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
He entered this world in rural Barron County, Wis., on April 22, 1935, the third of seven children born to Frank and Elizabeth (Willems) Hellmann.
In his growing up years, Frank learned the value of hard work, importance of family and friends, and developed a lifelong faith in God and prayer. Being the oldest son on a dairy farm, he often shared many memories of the happy home he was blessed with.
Frank graduated from Barron High School in 1953 and shortly after enlisted in the Army National Guard. After his discharge from military service, he worked in various farming related jobs before moving to Minnesota, working as a welder with the Boilermakers Union, until his retirement in 1995.
In 1958, Frank married Jeanne Feidt and they later divorced. Through this union were born four children, Mary, Chris, Karen and Frank.
In 1971, Frank married Fern (West) Erickson and opened his heart to three more daughters, Sandi, Sharon and Debbie. Through the years, he unconditionally loved everyone who was added to his growing family.
In his younger years, some of his favorite hobbies were hunting coon, fox and deer. Frank and Fern enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling in their motorhome, and fishing for walleye and muskie whenever he could. To keep busy in his retirement, he spent many hours volunteering, generously sharing his time and resources with others.
He enjoyed researching family genealogy, and with everyone’s help, kept the family tree updated the best he could. In 2010, they moved to Real Life Co-op. He enjoyed working in the woodshop and making many new friends there.
All who knew Frank will remember his great sense of humor. He loved making people laugh with his jokes and funny stories. And of course, his favorite sports team was the Green Bay Packers. Living in Minnesota, he patiently endured the ribbing of those who he suspected were secretly a Packer fan too!
Frank lovingly cared for Fern in her final years and was left heartbroken after her passing in August of 2012. As Frank’s own health declined, his children were blessed to care for him and return some of the love he so unselfishly shared with them.
He lived his last seven weeks at Maple Woods, Deer River, Minn., where he was given kind and compassionate care.
Frank fought many hard battles during his lifetime, seldom complaining of his trials. He finished his earthly journey looking forward to his new Heavenly home.
Those gone on before him include his wife Fern, a daughter Sharon Ayshford, a grandbaby Kevin Knutson, an infant sister Mary, a sister Bernie Roux, a brother Paul, and his parents.
Left behind with cherished memories are his brothers Joe (Barb) of Boyceville and Ray (Sue) of Barron; a sister Florence Gangelhoff of Sleepy Eye, Minn.; a brother-in-law Wayne (Sandra) Roux of Rice Lake; their families; many cousins and friends; Frank’s children Sandi and Doug Hendricks of Blaine, Minn., Sharon’s husband Tim Ayshford of Ham Lake, Minn., Mary Knutson (Jan) of Clayton, Debbie and Wayne Krebs of Coon Rapids, Minn., Chris and Tim Schultz of Bowstring, Minn., Karen and Mike Lind of Talmoon, Minn., and Frank R. and Edith Hellmann of Deer River, Minn.; as well as 82 other loved ones he counted as immediate family.
A funeral Mass was held Wednesday, Nov. 10, from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Oak Grove, Minn.
