Louise Elizabeth Bartlett

Louise E. Bartlett, 99, Barron, Wis., passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Monroe Manor.
She was born in Valley City, N.D., on April 11, 1922, to Louis and Anna (Berg) Rohde. Louise moved to the Rice Lake area as a young lady and met William R. Bartlett, who became her husband on April 26, 1947.
Louise was active in her church and in the ladies' sewing group. She was a talented seamstress, making much of her sons’ clothing when they were young. She also made clothes for her grandchildren.
She loved her family, the outings and activities, as well as 4H projects, lefsa making cookie days and making homemade doughnuts. She enjoyed trying new recipes and made many family favorites: chocolate angel food cake, soft molasses cookies, and of course, lefsa.
In the last years of her life, she enjoyed living at Monroe Manor and being involved in all of the activities.
William and Louise were blessed with three sons who survive her: Robert (Karolyn) of Dallas, Michael (Carolyn) of Barron and Pat (Lynn) of Prairie Farm. Their family grew to include 11 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a sister June Hoff-Ross of Eau Claire; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers, and a sister.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, from Salem Lutheran Church, Barron, with Rev. Michael Nielsen officiating.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, on a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.