Rose G. Strasser, 90, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Willow Ridge Healthcare.
She was born Nov. 3, 1928, at Almena to Emil and Minnie (Ernst) Moschkau. She was married at Turtle Lake on June 18, 1944, to Harold Strasser, who preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2019.
Surviving are a son Harold C. "Ike" (Cheryl Thorson) Strasser of Chippewa Falls; daughters Marlene (Douglas) Nykanen of Osceola and Sandra (Lynn) Steglich of Roberts; grandchildren Ronald (Lilian) Nykanen, Eric (Dana) Nykanen, Jin Nykanen, Scott Strasser, Jeanne (Eric) Joles, Michael (Jenny) Steglich, Michelle Spieth (Mike Peterson) and Alison Steglich; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, siblings, and many other family and friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, from Zion Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake, with Pastor Steve Miller officiating and burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Turtle Lake.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.