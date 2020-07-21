William G. Maurina, 90, Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
He was born at Milwaukee, Wis., and the family moved to a farm outside of Owen when he was a young child. He graduated from Owen High School and went on to River Falls, where he studied agriculture and biology.
His college education was interrupted by a stint in the Army as a trainer in Massachusetts during the Korean War. He and Nancy were married there.
William and Nancy built careers and lived in Barron for most of their careers. William served in the Barron school system for over 30 years in various roles – teacher, administrator and program coordinator. He served as FFA advisor and was instrumental in building a vocational education program that was recognized as exceptional by the Wisconsin Senate in 1973.
He was also instrumental in establishing the FFA Alumni Association in Wisconsin.
One of his long remembered quotes was "we're going to need welders for a long time."
He also taught graduate classes at UW–Stout. William and Nancy retired to Holcombe, Wis., and Zephyrhills, Fla.
William enjoyed skiing, golfing, fishing, hunting, as well as working on projects both at the lake and in Florida. There was always a project going.
He also enjoyed company, whether it was neighbors stopping by to shoot the breeze or family reunions with visitors from all over the country, and even distant cousins from Italy.
It also pleased him immensely to hear from former students, who would keep in touch over the years.
William and Nancy were also active in Girl Scouts. They were life members of the Girl Scouts of America.
Surviving are children Tom of Longmont, Colo., Michael of Miles City, Mont., and Mary (Maurina) Scott of Lake Elmo, Minn.; grandchildren Katie, Spencer, Sydney, Mara, Sofia and Ely; a sister Mary Schumaker of Tuscon, Ariz.; and a brother James of Dorchester.
William was preceded in death by his wife; and brothers Louis, Frank, Raymond and John.
Services will be held outdoors at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner, at noon Friday, Aug. 14.
Memorials preferred to Children's Cancer Research Fund (www.childrenscancer.org).
