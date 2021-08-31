Bernard W. Jaeger, Chetek, Wis., passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the age of 87.
Bernard was born April 27, 1924, at Milwaukee, the son of Margaret and Emil Jaeger. Bernard grew up in the Milwaukee area, graduating from Menomonee Falls High School.
After high school, he started full-time employment with Wisconsin Bell. In June 1956, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a radio operator and electronics specialist in South Korea. He was honorably discharged in June 1959.
He then resumed his employment with Wisconsin Bell for 32 years and retired with AT&T in March of 1983.
Bernard married Joann Peters on Sept. 6, 1958, at Our Redeemer Luther Church, Milwaukee, where they raised their children in the Colgate, Lake Five area. In June 1978, Bernie and Joann moved the family to Chetek and built their new home on the Red Cedar River near Chetek.
Bernard enjoyed many activities throughout his life, including hunting, traveling, building and flying RC model airplanes. He was an exceptional artist and took great pride in his award-winning paintings, drawings and woodcarvings. He also enjoyed being a licensed amateur (ham) radio operator.
Bernard always enjoyed a competitive football game as a die-hard Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger football fan.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 63 years, are children Julie Jaeger of French Gulch, Calif., Douglas (Perla) of Dinuba, Calif., Steven of Glen Flora and Wendra Gierke of Chetek; grandchildren Ashley (Derrick) Mack of Chetek, Miriam Gierke of Elmwood and Ross (Samantha) Jaeger of Chetek; and great-grandchildren Aden, Breaker, Finley and Rylan.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Robert, Dorthea, Theodore and Harlow.
A memorial and military honors service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, from Northern
Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner. He was laid to rest following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the charity of the gifter’s choice.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, handled arrangements.
