Margie Marie Hefty

Margie M. Hefty, 80, Rice Lake, Wis., died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Woodstone Assisted Living.
She was born Sept. 28, 1938, in Lenroot Township, Wis.
She was married at Rice Lake, on Nov. 10, 1956, to Lawrence Hefty, who preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 1999.
Surviving are children Daryl, Roger (Ann), Paul (Susan), Wayne (Annette) and Shari (Colin) Moon; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings George (Joann) Erickson and Beverly Grocke; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family and friends.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband; her parents Clarence and Jessie (Heath) Erickson; and a brother Floyd Erickson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, from St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake, with Father Samuel Schneider officiating and burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Urnbearer will be Roger Hefty.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday from Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to your local animal shelter in Margie's name.
