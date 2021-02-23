Joann Judith Otto Buelow, 89, was born in Onalaska, Wis., to Louis and Ellen Otto on Feb. 11, 1931. She passed away Jan. 18, 2021.
James Burton Buelow, 91, was born at Appleton to Herbert and Lucille Buelow on Feb. 12, 1929. He passed away Jan. 20, 2021.
Jim and Joann celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in August of 2020. They started their young married lives together in Appleton. There, they built a home together raising their son, Steven Buelow, and their daughter, Rebecca Buelow Riddle. They devoted themselves to each other, their family and home, and had a deep commitment to their church and church family.
Jim instilled a strong work ethic in his children by demonstrating compassion and a helping attitude to those in need. He was a passionate sportsman, rifleman and hunter, and cultivated lifelong friendships with family and friends of like mind. Jim enjoyed people, was outgoing and never met anyone he couldn’t befriend.
Jim was the oldest of five children and was preceeded in death by brothers Tom (Lois) and Tobe (Judy). He is survived by a sister Judy Buelow and a brother Doug (Ellen) of Freedom.
Joann was a devoted mother, wife and homemaker. She worked alongside Jim, building their home from the ground up. She enjoyed volunteering for church activities and teaching.
She was fond of baking and was a talented seamstress; a talent she passed on to Rebecca. Joann had a sentimental side, as evidenced in her collection of poems, lyrics, readings and notes left to us in her Bible.
Joann was the youngest of four children and was preceded in death by a brother Norman (Ruth) Otto and sister Iris (Harold) Nelson. She is survived by her oldest sister Carolyn (Sydney) Johnson of Rice Lake.
Steven (Betsy) Buelow and Rebecca (Kenton) Riddle survive.
In recent years, Jim and Joann settled in Oklahoma to be close to Rebecca. Their greatest joy was spending quality time with their grandchildren Matthew, Mark, Michael (sons of Steven), and James and Amanda (children of Rebecca), and later, with their 11 great-grandchildren. It was truly a blessing to witness their delight and joy in those relationships.
Their memorial service will be held at their home church, The Freedom Moravian Church, Freedom, Wis., on June 19th, 2021.
John 11:25-26. Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies, and everyone who live and believes in Me will never die. Do you believe this?"
