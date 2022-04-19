Shawn R. Toews, 15, Fredericksburg, Ohio, formerly of Almena, Wis., died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from injuries sustained in an accident near Fredericksburg.
He was the son of Kerry and Loretta (Miller) Toews.
Visitation was held Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Rock of Ages Mennonite Church, 4451 S. Kansas Road, Apple Creek, OH.
Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Spidell Funeral Home, Mount Eaton, Ohio, handled arrangements.
