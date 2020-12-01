Lois L. Widiker, 82, Cameron, Wis., died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
She was born Jan. 23, 1938, to Ervin and Helen (Frolik) Wiesner at Rice Lake, where she was raised and attended school.
On Jan. 9, 1960, she married Edward Widiker at Grace Lutheran Church in Brill.
Over the years, Lois worked for Birchwood Manufacturing, cooked for various restaurants in the Cameron and Dallas area, and provided in-home childcare for many families.
Surviving are children Dawn (Ernie) Simonson of Cameron, Linda (John) Hayes of Rice Lake, Lana (David) Hayes of Cameron, Vickie (Robert) Cutsforth of Blacksburg, Va., Craig (Barb) of Chetek, Brian (Julie) of Rice Lake, Rick (Michelle) of Cameron and Melissa Cuturia of Seymour; 24 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters Audrey (George) Shields and Judy (Bud) Hover, both of Rice Lake; a sister-in-law Gayle Wiesner of Round Lake Beach, Ill.; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on Sept. 30, 1969; her significant other Ray Hanson; children Sharon, Michelle and Wanda Widiker; a grandson Sean Cutsforth; and siblings Ron Wiesner and Phyllis Klump.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, with Rev. Ned Lenhart officiating and interment following at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Visitation will be held 1-3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
