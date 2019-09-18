Harold Wilfred Strasser

Harold W. Strasser, 99, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Willow Ridge Healthcare.
He was born Sept. 11, 1920, at Turtle Lake to Herman and Caroline (Duerr) Strasser. Harold graduated from Clayton High School in 1938. He attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison College of Agriculture's farm short course, which he completed on March 9, 1940.
Harold was baptized, confirmed, and married at Zion Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake. He served as church treasurer for many years, and was also a trustee and usher.
He married Rose Moschkau on June 18, 1944. They recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Harold, along with his brother Leonard, operated a dairy farm on the family homestead. He then sold Vigertone and Dekalb corn and soybeans.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son Harold C. "Ike" (Cheryl Green) Strasser of Chippewa Falls; daughters Marlene (Douglas) Nykanen of Osceola and Sandra (Lynn) Steglich of Roberts; grandchildren Ronald (Lillian) Nykanen, Eric (Dana) Nykanen, Scott Strasser, Jeanne Joles, Michael (Jenny) Steglich, Michelle Spieth and Alison Steglich; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and a grandson Randall Nykanen.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, from Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Steve Miller officiating and burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Turtle Lake.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, is handling arrangements.
