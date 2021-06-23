Elaine M. Norberg, 84, Prairie Farm, Wis., died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 24, 1936, to Archie and Ella (Solfest) Klevgard at Whitehall. Elaine grew up in Bennett Valley, Gilmanton, on the Klevgard family farm. After graduating from school, she moved to Minneapolis, Minn., and worked at a bank briefly before returning home to help on the farm.
On July 20, 1957, she married Nathan Norberg. They lived in Mora, Minn. She worked at the bakery, and Barb, Randy and Becky, their first three children, were born. In 1969, they moved to Clayton. They completed their family with Brenda and Bonita. Nathan and Elaine later divorced.
She was a stay at home mom and homemaker prior to beginning her career with Clayton School District in 1978, retiring in 2001.
Family was her everything. She loved attending their many activities, especially the multiple trips to state volleyball and basketball tournaments, baking, and sharing a cup of coffee and conversation with many. She counted time spent with her siblings as precious time.
Her greatest joy was her faith, family and friends.
Surviving are her children Barb (Darryl) Young, Randy (Cherie), Becky (Jamie) Sebens, Brenda (Barry) Ketz and Bonita Norberg (Mike Gillis); grandsons Brent (Tara) Young, Brandon (Erica) Norberg, Benjamin (Donielle) Norberg, Jeremy (Sharon), Brad (Tiffany) and Jake Heyer (Hannah Eckwall), and Tyler Ketz; granddaughters Natasha (Scot) Singerhouse, Carissa Norberg (Alex De La Pina), Krystal (Collin) Driggs, Abbey (Clay) Dziekan, Cammie Ketz (Robert Bodsberg) and Kailey Ketz; great-grandsons Kooper Singerhouse, Stellan Young, Theodore Norberg, Michael Kurschinski, Kobe Heyer, Kayden and Caleb Driggs; great-granddaughters Selene Singerhouse (Erik Elliott), Riah (Austin) Readman, Chloe Singerhouse, Zanna Young, Riley, Hannah and Casey Norberg, and Klara Peters; brothers Duane (Antoinette) Klevgard of Richmond, Va., and Jerome (Sharon) Klevgard of Gilmanton; sisters Mary Jane Knudtson of Osseo and Beverley (Vern) Noggle of Eau Claire; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, classmates, dear friends and especially her Clayton School family and friends! She was the “Clayton School Mom” for 20-plus years.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents Archie (1988) and Ella (1992); a son Ricky Allen (1965); a brother Laverne (Korean War); sisters Lamay Norberg and Ruth Klevgard; brothers-in-law Adriel Norberg and James Knudtson; a niece Debbie Norberg; a nephew Jason Klevgard; and a grandnephew Sheldon Magsam.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, from the Ridgeland Community Center, with Perry Pearson and Travis Wagner officiating. Friends may call 9-11:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, from Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
