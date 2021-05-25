Robert H. Klopp, 80, Cameron, Wis., died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 10, 1940, to Irvin and Esther (Nelson) Klopp at Mondovi. On March 7, 1959, he married Evelyn Gunderson at East Bennett Valley Church.
Robert was a hard worker all of his life and was a farmer at heart. He loved the outdoors and fishing with family.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 62 years, are sons Randy, Aaron and Jason (Lynn); a daughter Rebecca (Dale) Valencour; grandchildren Mitchell (Chanel), Alex (Sam), Andrew, Abby, Jillian (Clare), Avery and Mason Klopp, and Jacques Valencour; great-granddaughters Addisyn, Ashtyn, Oaklyn and Kaylee; an adopted grandson Brodie Newton; a brother Rodney (Nancy); sisters Rachel Rowan and Ellie Helgeson; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Barbara Koger; a grandson Mathew Klopp; and brothers-in-law Joseph Helgeson and Joseph Rowan.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, from Faith Lutheran Church, Cameron, with Rev. Peter Muschinske officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services and interment will take place later in the day at East Bennett Valley Lutheran Cemetery.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
