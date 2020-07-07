Ricky LaVern Wuorenma

Ricky L. Wuorenma, 67, Almena, passed away on the Lord’s Day, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the log home he built. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, he passed away peacefully surrounded by family. It was the perfect day.
Rick was born May 14, 1953, at Rice Lake to LaVern (Eric) and Shirley (Koepp) Wuorenma. He was raised in Almena and graduated from Barron High School in 1971.
Rick graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering with two associate's degrees and a bachelor of science in electrical engineering. He went on to achieve a master of science in information systems from Roosevelt University School of Business, Chicago, Ill.
Rick worked for Cutler Hammer for two years as an electrical engineer before serving with the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Commander Aviation Officer from 1977-1987. He flew commercial aircraft for Pan American Airlines for five years before he moved back to Almena and owned and operated Soil Rich 2000.
He met Debra (Nelson) Del Monte and they were married in St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Almena, on Aug. 19, 1995. Rick worked many years in the area, eventually retiring from Seneca Foods in 2019.
Most recently, Rick was honored to be named as a published author. His book, "My Father’s Guide to Prostate Cancer" will be released later this year.
In his spare time, Rick enjoyed hunting, reading, snowmobiling, camping, and sharing time with family and friends. His faith was a guiding force in his life.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Stephanie (John) Combs of Streamwood, Ill., Kristen (Eddie) Main of Des Plaines, Ill., Erin (Greg) Steilen of Barrington, Ill., and Natalia (Robb Held) Del Monte of Rice Lake; grandchildren Derrick, Hunter, Samantha, Alyssa, Amelia and James; a brother Alan of Almena; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Larry.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, with Pastor Preston Paul officiating and burial at St. Matthew Cemetery. Pallbearers are Mike Miller, Tom Kaus, Marty Haglund, Randy Matthys and Alan Wuorenma.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, and an hour prior services at the church.
