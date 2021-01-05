Floyd Irvin Cobb

Floyd I. Cobb, 73, was born March 24, 1947, to Loren and Hazel (Flygstad) Cobb at Barron, Wis. Floyd was suddenly taken from us on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Floyd attended Sunnyside Country School in Maple Grove Township. He began working for farmers at the age of 16 and continued throughout his lifetime.
He was a loving husband of 49 years to Darlene Anne (Pokezwinski) Cobb, whom he married on Aug. 13, 1971.
Floyd was a beloved resident of Barron County all his life. Floyd enjoyed talking to everyone, hunting, riding his motorcycle, camping and attending the Flygstad family reunions.
In his later years, he worked at Midwest Duct Company, Prairie Farm; Seneca Foods, Cumberland; and was employed by the St. Croix Casino at the time of his passing.
Surviving are his wife of Barronett; a sister Delores (Mike) Benzie of New Prague, Minn.; a daughter Paula (Lawrence) Malone of Defiance, Iowa; a son Perry of Rice Lake; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Floyd was preceded in death by infant brothers LaVerne and Orlyn; his parents; and brothers Wayne and Melvin.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
