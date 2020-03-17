LaVern Edward Strop

LaVern E. Strop, 83, Barron, Wis., went home to his Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
He was born Jan. 12, 1937, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Ladysmith, to Edward and Rose (Mechelke) Strop. He served in the U.S. Army from November of 1959 until February of 1962.
On Dec. 4, 1965, he married Marilyn Kraling at Trinity Lutheran in Rochester, Minn. He worked at various jobs throughout his life, including as a carpet layer, and a school bus driver and custodian for a school district in Minnesota. He retired from the school district on Dec. 31, 1999.
LaVern enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and tending to his flowers.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are brothers Frank of Crossville, Tenn., and George (Helen) of Rochester; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
LaVern was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, from First Lutheran Church, Barron, with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating. Burial will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
