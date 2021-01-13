On Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, the life of Lauritz K. Robertson was tragically taken away at the age of 45.
Lauritz was born Dec. 17, 1975, at Amery, Wis., to Lauritz “Bud” Jensen and Bonnie Robertson. He resided in Wisconsin and was a loving father to three children, and a very loved son, brother and uncle.
He was a jack-of-all-trades and had many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling and mud runs. Lauritz was skilled at mechanics, landscaping, taking care of animals and had a passion for creating artwork.
Surviving are his children Chase Campbell, Landon Robertson and Aleah Robertson; his mother Bonnie Robertson; brothers Jesse (Ciji) Jensen and Billy (Tracey) Jensen; a sister Malinda Jensen; as well as many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Lauritz was preceded in death by his father Lauritz “Bud” Jensen; his grandparents Lynn and Florence Jensen, and Ronald and Bertha Anderson; and an aunt Peggy Austinson.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Turtle Lake American Legion Hall.
The family is thankful to the Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and the Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, for their services. Condolences will be thankfully accepted at the celebration of life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.