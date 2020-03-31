Evelyn Jane Lake Mar 31, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evelyn J. Lake, 94, of Belvidere, Ill., passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Belvidere Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Illinois Today's e-Edition Barron News-Shield To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Shopper e-Edition Shopper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Bell Press Publications Bloomer Advance The Chetek Alert Ladysmith News Rusk County Shopper Latest News Mizzou basketball in the mix for high-scoring grad transfer Justin Turner BenFred: Read his chat Q-&-A on Cardinals, Blues and shutdowns of all pro and college sports Joyce Elaine Thompson Evelyn Jane Lake Albert Frank Klug Nearly 60% of municipalities don't have enough poll workers ahead of April 7 election Nearly 60% of municipalities don't have enough poll workers ahead of April 7 election Thirty states have issued stay-at-home orders so far Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDowntown building fire was arson; Three juveniles questionedSheriffs urge compliance with "Safer at Home" COVID-19 campaign restrictionsJames "Jim" KittelsonMan killed during logging operationMan jailed on drug conviction had $38,220 in his possessionMan charged with smashing van windows, hurling rocksRichard Clarence ZabelCameron High School Honor RollTesting for COVID-19 at old Cameron ClinicApartment fire in Barron Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
