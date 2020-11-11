Edward Martin Anderson

Edward M. Anderson, 97, Eau Claire, Wis., formerly of Barron, passed away Friday, Nov. 7, 2020, from the COVID-19 virus.
He was born Nov. 20, 1922, at home in Almena Township, Barron County, to Henry and Alma (Wuorenma) Anderson. He attended Longfellow School, and was baptized and confirmed at Finn Lutheran Church of Arland.
Ed was drafted into the U.S. Army on March 16, 1943. He was discharged as a Staff Sgt, Company I 110 Infantry on Sept. 22, 1945. During his service, he was captured in Luxembourg on Dec. 16, 1944. He and his fellow servicemen were liberated on April 13, 1945.
His best friend, Wayne Erickson, a medic in the Unit, traded Wayne's watch for bread during their last days of capture, to which they credit their survival. Wayne, of Cumberland, and Ed remained close throughout their lives.
Ed married Patricia Jean Malone on Jan. 2, 1946. Born to this union were Sandra Kay Anderson Cherney on Sept. 5, 1946; and Lee Edward on July 26, 1951. Lee passed away on Oct. 13, 1973. His wife, Patricia, passed away in April of 2009.
Ed attended Veterans School for Ag and farmed until he bought a milk route from Jack Hanson. He retired from Smith’s Transfer in 1985 to enjoy retirement on the farm the family bought in 1955. He fished, hunted and gardened.
He and Pat took trips to Georgetown, Texas, to visit their daughter and son-in-law on numerous occasions. Ed was an active member at Stanfold Lutheran. He got along especially well with animals of all types. His last pet was “Patches,” a calico cat who arrived at the farm one day.
Surviving are a daughter Sandra (Thomas) Cherney of Georgetown; a sister Anita Erickson of Montana; an aunt Evelyn Sparish; a cousin “Duffy” Anderson; along with other cousins and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and son Lee.
The family is grateful to Monroe Manor for their excellent care before Ed moved to Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire. The Veterans Administration has fulfilled every possible need for Edward in the years he has been at Dove Healthcare. May God bless them.
A private funeral service will be held.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
