Bradley A. Berg, 72, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Legacy Ridge of Alpharetta, Alpharetta, Ga.
He was born April 28, 1949, to Olaf and Ardys (Christianson) Berg at Rice Lake, Wis. He was raised in Dallas and attended school at Barron, where he graduated in 1967. He was an outstanding athlete throughout high school, participating in football, basketball and track. He later attended UW-River Falls, playing in the basketball program there and graduating in 1971.
He began his career with Minnesota Fabrics in Detroit, Mich. Eventually, his path led to Tupelo, Miss., where he was employed with Hancock Fabrics in 1990. Since his retirement in 2008, he split his time between Amery, Wis., and Springhill, Fla.
He enjoyed his time golfing with his brothers and friends.
Surviving are a son Michael of Nashville, Tenn.; a daughter Samantha Dinges (Ken Elder) of Duluth, Ga.; grandchildren Tyler and Henry Dinges; brothers Mark (Dianne) and Bryan (Sherri), both of Amery; a sister Carolyn (Dewy) Wetherby of Minneapolis, Minn.; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bradley was preceded in death by his parents.
Services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, from Dallas Lutheran Church, with Rev. John Holt officiating and interment at the Dallas Cemetery.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, handled arrangements.
