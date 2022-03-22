Brenda Lee (Hanson) Espeseth

Brenda L. (Hanson) Espeseth, 61, passed away peacefully after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer on Saturday, March 19, 2022, joining her husband, Mark Lee Espeseth.
She was born Nov. 7, 1960, to Gary and Mary (Wigdahl) Hanson. She grew up on the family farm and developed a love of horses and all things country. She graduated from Chetek High School in 1978.
She married the love of her life, Mark Espeseth, on Aug. 8, 1981. They raised three beautiful daughters together. Brenda was employed at Roselawn Elementary School for several years. She was well liked by the schoolchildren and known for playing loud music while she worked.
In her free time, Brenda was very social and enjoyed playing cards, quilting and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings. She was a member of the Ridge Rider Saddle Club for many years. Brenda was also a member of the New Hope Comforters quilting group, where she participated in making numerous quilts.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a brother Mark (Carol) Hanson; daughters Cassandra (Mike Shilts) Marc, Cristin (Joshua) Anderson and Caitlin (Lee) Davis; and grandchildren Ephram and Luella Marc, Austin, Collin, Patience and Chance Shilts, Charlotte and Theodore Anderson, and Chloe and Zoey Davis. She is lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband; grandparents Abner and Olive Wigdahl, and Albin and Rachel Hanson; a niece Emily Hanson; in-laws Ernest and Wanda Espeseth; and Kenneth Smith, who was like a brother to Brenda.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, from New Hope Lutheran Church, Sand Creek, with visitation an hour prior to services.
Refreshments will follow the service and private family burial.
