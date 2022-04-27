DeAnn Gladys Anderson

DeAnn G. Anderson, 77, Almena, Wis., passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Mayo Health System, Eau Claire.
DeAnn was born Jan. 21, 1945, at Rice Lake to Charles and Gladys (Dalen) Alexander. She graduated from Barron High School in 1963 and attended beauty school in Eau Claire.
On Sept. 6, 1969, she married Allen L. Anderson at First Lutheran Church, Barron. She enjoyed being home with her children. Later in life, she worked at Maplecroft Retirement Community from 1992 until 2010.
DeAnn enjoyed being in the Paul Revere homemakers club, spending time with family and friends, visiting with her Facebook friends and the Green Bay Packers. One of her favorite hobbies was collecting dishes. Her pride and joy was her granddaughter, Hannah, and was excited for her first great- grandchild to be born in June.
Surviving are sons Gary of Poskin and Michael of Stanley; a daughter Gretchen (Brian) Holst of Rice Lake; a granddaughter Hannah Holst and Ramon Perez, both of Barron; brothers Dan Alexander of Barron and Dean (Barb) Alexander of Spring Lake Park, Minn.; as well as nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 29, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, with a prayer service at 6:30. Burial will be at the Poskin Cemetery on a later date.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
