Brian L. Schommer, 63, Barron, Wis., passed away at his home on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Brian was born at St. Paul, Minn., and graduated from St. Paul schools. He worked for Cortec Industries, White Bear Lake, Minn. Later in life, he moved to Barron County.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing and listening to music, especially Bob Seeger.
Surviving are a son Randy Tessmer; and brothers Curt, Ray and Duane.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Suzi and Anita; and a brother Paul.
Burial was held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
