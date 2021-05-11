Gayle M. Tudahl, 91, Ridgeland, Wis., died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, from Ridgeland Lutheran Church, with interment and military honors following at West Akers Lutheran Cemetery, Town of New Haven, rural Prairie Farm.
Friends may call an hour prior to services at the church Saturday.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
