Sandra Kay “Sandy” Wright

Sandra K. “Sandy” Wright, 72, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, after a 10-year battle with multiple myeloma.
She was born April 1, 1947, at Cumberland to Lowell and Ella (Heppner) Ries. Sandy was raised in Almena and was both baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She graduated from Barron High School in 1965.
In 1969, she married David Wright and they had two sons. They later divorced.
She worked as an administrative assistant for the Barron County Child Support Agency from 1985 to 2007.
She married Duane Glinski at St. Matthew in Almena on Sept. 30, 2006.
Surviving husband, in addition to her husband Duane and his family, are children Jeff (Becky) Wright of Turtle Lake and Aaron (Dawn) Wright of Starke, Fla.; grandchildren Chasity Strenke (Josh), Cody (Keisha) Wright, Tori Wright (Tyler), Brandon Wright, Bella Wright, Tristan Stark and Noah Burton; great-grandchildren McKenna, Breckin, Braylon, Brantley, Jaxsom, Jazmin, Pierce, Pryce, Hannah, Haylee and Mason; siblings Wendy (Jim) Willett of New Richmond, Gerry Ries of Almena, Renee (Kevin) Effertz of Cumberland and Pam (Mark) Dowd of Almena; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant sister Mary.
Visitation was held 3-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, with a 6 p.m. service officiated by Pastor Preston Paul. Burial followed at St. Matthew Cemetery. Her grandchildren served as honorary urn bearers.
Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, handled arrangements.
