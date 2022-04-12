Andrew “Andy” Robert Amundson

Andrew “Andy” R. Amundson, 39, New Auburn, Wis., died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Almena, Wis.
He was born March 24, 1983, at Rice Lake to Timothy and Debra (Demers) Amundson. Andy graduated from Cameron High School in 2002. He worked for Rice Lake Weighing, North Star Acres in Exeland and Schep's Dairy, Almena.
Andy married Aspen Olszewski on June 3, 2009, at Rice Lake.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bear hunting, deer hunting, coyote hunting, watching NASCAR, golfing, dirt track racing and ice racing. Andy was a great father and loved his children. He was a hard worker, had an infectious laugh and loved to tell stories.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Destiny Ekstrom, Bianca Amundson, Andrew “AJ” Amundson and Carlisle Amundson; his father Tim (Tami Kline); his mother and stepfather Debbie (Al) Madsen; sisters Tina (Jeff) Sampson and Melissa (Steve) Alexander; his paternal grandmother Caroline Amundson; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Andy was preceded in death by a brother Timothy Jr.; his grandparents Robert Amundson, and LeRoy and Carolyn Demers; cousins William “Billy” Sullivan, Rebecca Sullivan and Matthew Nelson; an uncle Roger Amundson; and an aunt Connie Demers.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, from Chetek United Methodist Church, with Rev. Chris VanBeek officiating and interment at Sumner Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.