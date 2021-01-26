Rose Ann Jenneman, 66, Barron, Wis., passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Essentia – St. Mary’s Hospital, Duluth, Minn.
Ann was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Pennsylvania to Hiram and Mabel (Huey) Dicks. She was a graduate of Chi-High.
Ann married Leon Jenneman in 1976 and they later divorced.
Ann worked as a home health caregiver, and owned and operated “Jenneman Group Home” in Chetek. She loved her clients and will be remembered for her caring and compassionate spirit.
Ann loved driving her horses and enjoyed the company of her cat and dog, Baily and Bouncer.
Surviving are her children Katrina Dicks of Bloomer, Darsen (Alicia Venske) Jenneman of Chetek, Deven (Cindi Reed) Jenneman and Daylen Jenneman, both of Bloomer; grandchildren David, Kali, Damen, Zachariah, Deekin, Alayna, Elijah, Jennessa and Colben; and a brother Kenneth Dicks of Albertville.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021.
Thompson Funeral Home and Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be left at thompsonfuneralhome.com.
