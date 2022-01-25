Byan Ae Buric, 81, passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, Wis., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Byan was born in Seoul, Korea, to Je Ho Byan and Son Doug Hung on March 15, 1940.
Byan met her loving husband of 57 years, Chuck, at Camp Casey, Korea. Upon returning to the United States, Byan and Chuck started their life together at Chetek.
Byan was proud to have obtained her U.S. citizenship on May 17, 1978. She worked her entire life in the food industry.
She was a fabulous cook, and enjoyed traveling, hunting, camping, golfing, crab fishing and spending time with her family and friends. Byan’s favorite pastime was cooking Sunday lunch for her family. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren in sports, feeding her birds and cheering on her favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers.
Byan was known for her compassionate nature, holding fundraisers for numerous coworkers, cooking for graduation parties and other events. Byan was famous for her egg rolls. For the last 10 years, Byan and Chuck enjoyed spending winters in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Words cannot describe how she will be missed by her family. Not a day will go by that we will not think of her; she will always be in our hearts.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children LuAnn (Brian) Brady, Jody (Dave) Schaaf and Mike (Sandy); grandchildren Kristin (Jed) Haas, Shane (Alexis) Brady, Sara Brady (Logan Osness), Jeremy Schaaf, Jacob Schaaf and Gunner Buric; great-grandchildren Kaylee Haas, Bennett Brady and Josie Brady; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Byan was preceded in death by her parents, and her two brothers.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Chetek EMTs Angelo Bristol and Ryan Olson for their professionalism and compassion while transporting our mother. Also, the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital for the wonderful care she received.
Per Byan's wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.