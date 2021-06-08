Peter Taylor Newman

Peter T. Newman, 81, Rice Lake, Wis., was born Oct. 28, 1939, and passed away Monday, May 31, 2021.
Peter is survived by his children Phillip (Mindy) of New Richmond, Karen (Steve) Brandl of LaFarge, David (Michelle) of Spicer, Minn., and Mary (Brian) Widder of Beloit; grandchildren Libby (Nate) Brandl, Erin (Steven) Salazar, Zack Thurber, Gus Widder, Joe Brandl, Frances Widder, Mitch Newman and Maddie Newman; great-granddaughters Margaret Schneider and Claire Michelle Salazar; a sister Nancy Newman; a brother Roger; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A gathering and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.