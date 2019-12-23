Betty Jane Reichert

Betty J. Reichert, 83, Hillsdale, Wis., passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Barron Care and Rehab.
She was born July 23, 1936, at Ashland, the daughter of Emil and Esther (Frels) Amundson. She grew up in Cable and graduated from the Cable High School.
On Aug. 27, 1955, she married Peter Reichert at Cable. Shortly after being married, Betty and Peter moved to the Hillsdale area and farmed.
Betty was very involved with the New Scandinavia Lutheran Church.
She always enjoyed being outside. She liked to work in the garden and cook.
Surviving are sons Jeff (Kelly) of Barron and Gary of Hillsdale; two grandchildren; a brother Allen (Ann) Amundson of Cable; as well as nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brothers Elmer, Vernon and Harold Amundson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, from New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, Hillsdale, with Pastor Peter Friberg officiating and burial at New Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
