Judith “Judy” A. Larson, 74, of Rice Lake and Cameron, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Grace Woodlands Adult Care Home, Eau Claire.
Judy was born April 13, 1947, at Rice Lake, the daughter of Patricia (Elwood) and Paul Larson. She was a longtime resident of Cornerstone Adult Group Home, Cameron, and Northwood's Gable Adult Group Home, Rice Lake.
Judy enjoyed singing and dancing, polka music, having a cup of coffee with her friends and visitors, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling. She visited many places; a few were Alaska, South Carolina and a trip around Lake Michigan.
Judy leaves to celebrate her memory nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Dana A. Larson and Craig D. Larson.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, from Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek. A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Plain Cemetery, Chetek.
