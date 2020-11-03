Dennis John Hartung

Dennis J. Hartung, 77, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
He was born Oct. 13, 1943, to Lloyd and Hazel (Knutson) Hartung at Prairie Farm. He attended Bilse School until eighth grade and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1961.
Dennis served in the U.S. Army from August of 1961 through 1964, serving an 18-month tour in Vietnam.
He married Dawn Glaser on June 15, 1968, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. They were extra blessed with four daughters, who were often lovingly referred to as Denny's boys throughout much of their lives.
After serving in the Army, he worked at Fabri-Tech, Amery, from 1968-1974, before taking over the family farm in May of 1974. He milked black and white Holsteins until April of 1996.
After that, he worked at Midwest Ducts, Prairie Farm, for 12 years before he finally retired to feed the birds, mow the lawn and have war with the squirrels at the feeder. During this time, he also traveled across the country many summers with his wife enjoying life.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Deanna (Al) Rice, Danielle (Jerry) Zebro, Delaina (Dustan) Clemetson and Desiree (Tim) Buck; grandchildren Natassia (Jamie) Rice, Dylan (Kenzie) Rice, Riley (Keanna) Rice, Amelia and Kora Zebro, McKensie and Tucker Clemetson, and Sydney and Sophie Buck; and great-grandchildren Addisyn and Jeddrek, and two on the way. He will be greatly missed by all of them and countless other family members and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law Philip and Elaine Glaser, a brother Richard Hartung, and a sister Darlene Hartung.
Due to the current COVID- 19 occurrences, a private family service will be held.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, is handling arrangements.
