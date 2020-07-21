Kenneth J. Miller, 101, Barron, Wis., died peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Barron Care and Rehab.
He was born Oct. 29, 1918, at Prairie Farm to Herman Frederick “Dutch” Miller and Sarah Anna Esther (Meyer) Miller. He started school in 1924 at Pleasant Creek School and finished eighth grade in 1932 at Dority Creek School.
Ken worked at the Elmer and Esther Lien Farm in the Town of Arland, where he met his future wife, Elaine Taber. Ken and Elaine were married on July 28, 1941, at the Cameron Parsonage.
In 1942, Ken was drafted into military service. He served as part of the Alaskan Defense in Amchitka, Aleutian Islands, and later in the European Theatre on the beaches of Normandy with the 30th Field Artillery (Headchargers). He was discharged on Nov. 23, 1945.
In 1946, Ken went to work for Dominic Ritchie at Ritchie Auto, Barron, and also filled in as a substitute U.S. mail carrier and Barron Area School District bus driver. He then owned and operated Miller Sanitation Service, and worked at the City of Barron Landfill.
In his retirement years, Ken enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling but still drove bulldozer for his son, Bob, delivered the Early Bird and Barron County Shopper papers, drove for the Office on Aging with Elaine and volunteered at Mayo Northland Hospital.
Ken was active in the Barron/Maple Grove Fire Department for 23 years.
Surviving are a special daughter Deloris (Herbert) Zabel of Barron; a son Robert J. (Anne) Miller of Barron; a daughter Kathryn Miller of Barron; grandchildren Robert J. Jr. (Doreen) Miller of Barron, Sara Miller of Baltimore, Md., and Brigitte Miller of Barron; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother Nina Miller; his wife; a sister Ruby Usack; a granddaughter Carrie M. Miller (four weeks ago); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, from Salem Lutheran Church, Barron, with Rev. Michael Nielsen officiating. Call-in line for the funeral service is 888-505-1870 or 715-438-4200; Facebook page for streaming is facebook.com/SalemEvangelicalLutheranChurchAndPreschool/.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Sunday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
