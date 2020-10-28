Patricia Marie Hesse

Patricia M. Hesse, 69, Maple Grove, Minn., passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Patricia was born at Rice Lake, Wis., to Wayne and Carol Nelson, and moved to the Minneapolis, Minn., area at the age of one.
She graduated from Fridley (Minn.) High School in 1968, and worked at Honeywell as a customer service representative for 34 years.
Surviving are her mother Carol Widlund of Fridley; fur balls Bentley and Bailey; a sister and brother-in-law Karen and Tim Hesse; many cousins and relatives in the Barron, Wis., area; good friends Tana, Lynne, Terese, Lucy, Rita, Jan, Loretta and Sharon; many Honeywell friends; and three special cousins born two months apart, John, Randy and Pete.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Don Hesse; her father Wayne Nelson; her stepfather Ron Widlund; and grandparents Joel and Evelyn Nelson, and Florence and JR Sinclair.
There will be no funeral, gathering or luncheon due to Patricia's wishes.
