Leondra Kay Lentz

Leondra K. Lentz, 77, Dallas, Wis., ended her long battle with dementia on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Cumberland Care and Rehab.
Leondra was born Sept. 14, 1944, in Maple Grove Township to Leon and Agnes (Schaal) Prine. She grew up on the family farm in Maple Grove and graduated from Barron High School.
On Feb. 11, 1967, she married Bob Lentz. They had two sons, Chris and Ryan, whom they raised on their dairy farm near Dallas.
Leondra was always a busy lady, raising two boys, doing farm chores, working at the county treasurer’s office, and helping with 4-H, FFA, Junior Holsteins and clerking sales for the Barron County Holstein Breeders. She was also involved at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and with her Homemakers group.
When the boys were grown and the cows were gone, Bob and Leondra took time to travel. She loved to see new places and bring back souvenirs for the granddaughters. In her retirement, she also made time for volunteering with the church, and at local schools and hospitals. She devoted extra time to her sister, Ruth, when she became ill.
After having two boys, her special joy was her four granddaughters, who she loved very much. She loved to shop for them and have them over as often as possible. When the great-grandkids came, it was icing on the cake.
Leondra was a very special, hardworking lady, who always gave as much of her time and herself as she could spare. She will be very greatly missed.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of almost 55 years, are sons Chris (Erika) of Almena and Ryan (Erica) of Dallas; granddaughters Lakan (John) Rischette, Makenna Lentz, Addison Lentz and Avery Lentz; great-grandchildren Jaxon, Ace and Layne Rischette; a sister Carolyn (Jerry) Cordes of Nekoosa; a brother-in-law Bard Kittleson of Barron; and special friends Joyce Frisle and Brooke Picknell.
Leondra was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister Ruth Kittleson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with Pastor Roger Quandt officiating and burial at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Dallas.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday from Rausch-Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services Friday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
