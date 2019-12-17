James “Jim” E. Perala, 80, Turtle Lake, Wis., passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home.
Jim was born Sept. 26, 1939, at Superior, to Einard and Aino (Antilla) Perala. He grew up in Maple and graduated from Northwestern High School.
Jim married Jeanne Wartgow of Butternut on Dec. 17, 1966.
Jim worked his way through college as a deckhand on the iron ore boats in the Twin Ports of Duluth and Superior. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UW-Superior.
Jim and Jeanne met when Jim was a teacher and coach in Butternut. They first lived in Duluth and then settled in Barron, where they lived for nearly 40 years before retiring to their lake property at Turtle Lake.
Jim was known to keep in touch with old friends and family, earlier during summer visits and then in his later years by phone. He returned every summer to the Butternut Pioneer Days festival to visit with friends, relatives and former students, whom he was very fond of.
He was employed by the Barron Area School District for 30 years as a math teacher, athletic director and assistant principal. He coached boys and girls basketball, cross-country, track and golf. He was known by his students as “Mr. P.” or “J.P.” and will be remembered as a mentor, teacher, administrator, coach, referee, good friend, neighbor, faithful Wisconsin sports fan and all-around good guy.
Jim was proud of his Finnish heritage and was a prime example of “Sisu,” the determination, grit and resilience common with the Finns. Jim enjoyed family and friends, visiting with his grandchildren, hunting at the “Metsä Kampää,” and spending time in the sauna. He was a proud member of the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association.
He was also a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Barron, and other various organizations where he volunteered, such as the Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Kiwanis, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity and the Lions Club.
Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife of 53 years, are son Steve (Hilde) of Hermantown, Minn., and grandchildren Graham and Iris; son Scott (Petra) of Urdorf, Switzerland, and granddaughters Sophia and Philana; sisters Julia (Gary) Blaisdell and Betty (Don) Aro, both of Superior; an aunt Lorraine (Perala) Korhonen; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Elmer.
We will forever remember his laugh, and we will always know how much Jim was loved.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, from Salem Lutheran Church, with Rev. Michael Nielsen officiating.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Barron County Retired Educator’s Association scholarship fund to support local high school graduates pursuing their education; BCREA-Treasurer Sandy Steiner, 315 Circle Dr, Rice Lake, WI 54868.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.