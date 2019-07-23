Vernon K. Moen, 92, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Pioneer Health and Rehabilitation, Prairie Farm.
He was born Sept. 17, 1926, to Alvin and Agnes (Holland) Moen at Prairie Farm. He attended school at Prairie Farm and lived in that area his entire life.
On Jan. 7, 1950, he married Gerene Knutson at Amery. They were married 67 years and raised nine children together: Pam, Peggy, Vicki, Mike, Gary, Brad, Craig, Darrin and Trevor.
Vern did over-the-road trucking for 20-plus years and then started his own heavy equipment construction business, “Moen Construction.” He later worked for Koshak Construction and Mann Brothers before retiring. After retiring, he did some part-time work for Cormican Construction.
Vern enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching birds and watching sports on television.
Surviving are daughters Pam (Buddy) White of Cumberland and Vicki Kallenbach of Prairie Farm; sons Gary (Lindy) of White Pine, Mich., Brad (Lori) of Turtle Lake, Darrin (Terri) of Hillsdale and Trevor (Connie) of Turtle Lake; a daughter-in-law Gerry Moen of Prairie Farm; numerous grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren; a sister Leatrice Mills of Fridley, Minn.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents; his wife on March 17, 2017; his father and mother-in-law; a daughter Peggy Nelson; sons Mike and Craig; a sister Adeline Johnson; a brother Woodrow Haugen; and a son-in-law Bruce Kallenbach.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, from First Lutheran Church of Arland, with Rev. Tim Vettrus officiating and interment following at Independent Cemetery, Town of Arland.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Sunday and an hour prior to services Monday, both at the church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, handled arrangements.
