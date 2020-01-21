Jeanne Skjod, 58, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, surrounded by her daughters.
Jeanne was born May 15, 1961, at Minneapolis, Minn., to James and Evelyn Morgan.
Surviving are daughters Jessica (Corky) Goff and Jamie (Sam Buckner) Orvis; a son Chris (Heather) Auger; grandchildren Matthew, Cody, Jacob and Jason Goff; Camron, Mya, Marissa and Kaitlyn Buckner, and Ella and Arihanna Auger; a brother Fred Morgan; a sister Theresa Jarchow; a sister-in-law Debbie Morgan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Jim Morgan.
A celebration of life will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Clinton Town Hall, Poskin, Wis.
