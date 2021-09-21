Fern Sophia (Homer) Lundholm

Fern S. (Homer) Lundholm left this world on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, after a very brief illness. She was 98.5 years old, just missing her goal of living to 100.
Fern was born on a farm near Barron, Wis., on Feb. 28, 1923, to Henry and Freida (Drecktrah) Homer, graduating from Barron High School in 1941.
On Feb. 7, 1942, she married Lawrence "Larry" Lundholm of Chetek. During WWII she, and their newborn son, followed Larry with the Army Air Force through the southern U.S.
After WWII, they lived in several towns in Wisconsin, including Ripon, Burlington, East Troy, Thorp, Lac du Flambeau and Superior, during which time they raised four children.
Larry and Fern retired to Bella Vista, Ariz., in 1987, where she enjoyed golfing, tap dancing, oil and acrylic painting, as well as socializing and dancing with the Wisconsin Club and many others.
Fern’s eye for beauty and her love for her family were always number one in her life. Everything and everyone she touched was made more beautiful, inside and out. She created beautiful interiors and gardens in every place she lived. She was always fashionable and was an amazing seamstress, creating outfits and ball gowns for herself and daughters.
She was a very successful regional manager for Beeline Fashions in the 60s. She held office, including the position of president, for many women’s groups and garden clubs. She was the northern Wisconsin regional director for the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Association. She was also an organizer for Superior’s PBS annual fundraising ball.
While in Bella Vista, she received the Outstanding Performance and Dedication Award as a top inspection supervisor for Greens Vacation Rentals. Most of all, she was the best mom and grandma to her children and grandchildren that they could have ever asked for. She was always there with love, support and a smile.
Surviving are daughters Gloria Lundholm of Tahoe Vista, Calif., Cheryl Lundholm of Bella Vista and Sharon Lundholm of Madison; grandchildren Larry Lundholm Jr., Lori Murray, Kim Lynch, Michelle Bardy, and Liam and Aaron O’Sullivan; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Fern was preceded in death by her husband; a son Larry of Stillwater, Okla.; and all of her siblings and their spouses: Vernon Homer, Lawrence Homer, Gladys Taylor and Ruth Nichols.
There was a viewing for immediate family at Bella Vista Funeral Home before her cremation. There will be a celebration of life on Zoom from 1-4 p.m. CDT Sunday, Oct. 3. All who knew her are invited to join us; details are on the following website. We welcome the sharing of stories and memories on Zoom and at celebrating-fern-lundholm.com. A graveside ceremony will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Chetek, next summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.