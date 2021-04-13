Sandra L. Edwards, 73, Barron, Wis., died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.
She was born Feb. 11, 1948, to Cloyd and Shirley (Dillion) Rigney in Illinois.
On June 15, 1991, she married Epp Edwards at Rosemount, Minn. She and Epp were over-the-road truckers for several years, and up until the time of her death, Sandy enjoyed her job driving bus for the Cameron School District.
Surviving are sons Steve (Joyce) Eargle, Curtis (Jessica) Edwards and Nathan Edwards; daughters Darlene (Bill) Dunn of Olathe, Kan., and Joyce Folkman of California, 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on March 11, 2019; and a son James Eargle.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, from Living Water Lutheran Church, Cameron, with Rev. Ned Lenhart officiating.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Interment will take place on a later date at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, is handling arrangements.
