Ruby Arlene Riewestahl

Ruby A. Riewestahl, 95, Town of Sioux Creek, rural Chetek, Wis., died Monday, May 17, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 24, 1925, to Ole and Alice (Brewer) Sannes at Grand Rapids, Minn. On April 26, 1947, she married Erwin Edward Louis Riewestahl at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Sand Creek.
She was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church of Sand Creek, where she was very active in the women’s groups and New Hope Comforters throughout the years.
Ruby sewed many quilts and rolled bandages for Global Health Ministries. In addition to quilting, she enjoyed camping, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are sons Daniel (Becky) of Altoona, Tim (Kit) of Chetek and Jay (Theresa) of Spring Valley; and daughters Arlys (David) Hoveland of Dallas and Jill (Don) Knegendorf of Chetek. Her legacy will be her family, which also includes 19 grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 17 step-great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother Boydean (Astrid) Sannes of Chetek, a sister-in-law Alice Sannes of Rice Lake, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on Feb. 11, 2005; a son Elvin; and a brother Kenneth Sannes.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, from New Hope Lutheran Church, Sand Creek, with Rev. Michael Sparby officiating and interment at Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Sand Creek.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Sunday from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and an hour prior to services at the church.
