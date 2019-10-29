Debra Belle (Levy) Nevin, 66, Barron, Wis., passed away after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
Debra was born Nov. 3, 1952, to Clarence and Edith (Massaro) Levy at Colorado Springs, Colo. They later moved to Cumberland, where she grew up on her family’s dairy farm. In 1970, Debra graduated from Cumberland High School. Thereafter, she worked at Stokely’s in Cumberland and Jerome Foods, Barron.
On Sept. 1, 1973, she married Thomas Nevin at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Barron. They later adopted their daughters, Sammi-Jo and Kathryn. Together, they operated a dairy farm until 2001. Debra also worked at Mastercraft Industries, Rice Lake, before her retirement.
Debra thoroughly enjoyed being active with her daughters in school, 4-H, and supporting them in sports. Debra loved living in the country, taking care of her many pets and gardening in her free time.
Throughout the years, she valued spending time with her loving husband, daughters and especially her two grandchildren, who were always the highlight of her day. Family time was her favorite time, as laughter always filled the room.
Debra described herself as a “fighting Italian,” which was very fitting, as she fought cancer bravely and courageously.
Her generosity, love and fiery personality will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to her loving husband of 46 years, are children Sammi-Jo Nevin (Tim Rohr) of Milwaukee and Kathryn (Brady) Schwartz of Bloomer; grandchildren Brayden and Cooper Schwartz; siblings James (Alana) Levy and Darlene Canavera; her mother-in-law Ida Nevin; siblings-in-law Marilyn Olson, Dolores Nevin, Brad (Cindy) Nevin, Kevin Nevin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law Darold Nevin; and a brother-in-law Michael Nevin.
A celebration of life will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Das Lach Haus, Cumberland.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
