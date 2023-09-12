The Stokes family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Larry Stokes of Williston, N.D. Larry died on June 20, 2023, at the age of 61. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with esophagus cancer.
Larry was born at Barron, Wis. He was an amazing son and brother, as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a dedicated provider, brought his family on many adventures and created an amazing life for his wife and children.
He was incredibly proud of his family and loved them immensely. He expressed his love loudly, through hugs and kisses, and ended each visit with a chant and a cheer of, “Buds ever and ever!”
Larry made many accomplishments. He started out his career in the U.S. Armed Forces Army Division and was very proud to serve his country.
Next to his family, Larry was most passionate about his career. He was a member of the Local 132 Union. He started out as a pipe layer, moved up to a foreman and eventually rose to superintendent. He was a natural leader, assertive and direct, and effortlessly took charge.
He retired from the union in 2013 and moved to the oil fields of North Dakota. In retirement, Larry extended his career as a winch truck driver. Larry leaves behind many friends in Williston and will surely be missed.
Surviving are his wife Sandra Stokes (Finlayson); brothers Lance and Lee; children Jeffrey and Heather Stokes, Jobeth Stokes, Jacob and Raeanna Stokes, Desirae Demmings, Dakota Stokes and Brandee Lee Ogle (Stokes); grandchildren Elliot Smola, Francesca Haverland-Stokes, Gabriel Rouse, Isaiah Stokes, Alexander Stokes, Ava Stokes, Breilla Rowe, Abigail Stokes, Carson Bien, Lilee Stokes, Bo Olson and Daxton Ogle; and great-grandchildren Amara Haverland and Skylar Haverland.
Larry was preceded in death by his father Larry Stokes Sr.; his mother Lana Stokes; and a sister Lisa Weigand (Stokes).
A military funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, from Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Bloomington, Minn. A gathering will follow service at Cowboy Jacks, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington, MN 55431.
