Harold J. Robarge Sr., 85, Waukesha, Wis., died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born at Dobie on June 10, 1934, the son of John and Nola (nee LaBrie) Robarge. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
On Sept. 12, 1959, he married Jean Slayton at Dobie. He worked as a machinist at Amron, Wisconsin Centrifugal and Parameters.
Harold was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed woodworking, crafts, leatherwork, hunting, fishing, playing cards, and collecting cars and trains. Harold loved tinkering around and found joy in repairing toys and donating them. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and would entertain them by making up songs.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 60 years; and their children Harold James (the late Karen) Robarge Jr. of Birchwood, Theresa (Dewey) Nelson of Almena, Billy Robarge of Birchwood, Kristine (Robert) Fabian of Watertown and Diana (Michael) O’Connell of Waukesha. He was the proud grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters Marcella, Maxine, Ruth, Jan, Jean and Veronica; brothers Frank, Gene, Harmon and Richard; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Lisa Renee; a sister Annabelle; brothers Harvey, Myrle and John Jr.; grandsons Lucas Robarge and Matthew Nelson; and a great-grandson Joseph Bond.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is handling arrangements. For further information, call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.
