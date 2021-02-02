Marlene Dorothy Finney

Marlene D. Finney, 80, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Golden Age Manor, Amery, after a courageous battle with Leukemia.
She was born Feb. 22, 1940, at Rice Lake to LaVerne and Geraldine (Livingston) Hubbard. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in May of 1958.
She married Merle Eder at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Almena, on Dec. 28, 1957. During the early years of their marriage, Marlene spent time overseas in the Balearic Island of Spain, where two of their daughters were born.
Following her return to the states, Marlene stayed at home caring for her five children. She also worked at the Almena Feedmill as a secretary, Twin Town Cheese Factory, and the Almena Locker and Grocery store throughout her life.
Marlene was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Almena. She was a devout Catholic, and a member of Sacred Heart and St. Ann Catholic Churches over the years.
She thoroughly enjoyed life, people, her family and friends, the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Marlene loved the time she spent with her family at the cabin on Poskin Lake, snowmobiling, bowling, hosting card parties, cooking and playing her old vinyls. She had a special love for her cats, Tiger and Fiona, and feeding the birds.
Surviving are her former husband and life long friend Merle Eder; children Pamela (Mark) Robarge of Amery, Lorri (Chris) Walker of Palos Verdes, Calif., Verona (Ben) Grunseth of Almena, Anthony (Annie Montgomery) Eder of Turtle Lake and Todd Eder of Almena; grandchildren Lee (Trent) Fouks, Emily (Ryan) Anderson, Tyler Robarge, Amanda Eder, Cassie Eder and Samuel Eder; step-grandchildren Jon (Ellen) Grunseth and Philip (Candice) Grunseth; great-grandchildren Mathew, Madelyn and Evan Fouks, Ellie and Reid Anderson, Eribella Raisley, and Romeo Watermolen; step-great-grandchildren Ivy, Ethan, Casey, and Dawson Grunseth, Mikayla Waichulis, Grace and Emma Grunseth; siblings Daniel (Sandra) Hubbard of Almena, Roger (Linda) Hubbard of Spring Brook, Rebecca (Paul) Wisti of Birchwood, Cheryl (Greg) Forsell of Almena, Brenda (Larry) Akers of Live Oaks, Fla., Michelle (Kurt Fisher) Peterson of Almena and Mark (Darla) Hubbard of Turtle Lake; a brother-in-law Ray Omsberg of Red Wing, Minn.; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and countless other family and dear friends.
Marlene was preceded in death by a son Jeffrey Eder, her husband Dale Finney, her parents, a sister Patricia Omsberg, and brothers Dennis Hubbard and Dale Hubbard.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, from Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Tom Thompson officiating and burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Tyler Robarge, Samuel Eder, Darren Hubbard, Nathan Hubbard, Trent Fouks and Ryan Anderson. Honorary pallbearers were Mathew and Evan Fouks, Reid Anderson and Romeo Watermolen.
Visitation was held 9-11 a.m. at the church.
Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, handled arrangements.
