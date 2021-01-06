Norma Regina Bergmark

Norma R. Bergmark, 88, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital, Menomonie.
She was born Jan. 30, 1932, at Chicago, Ill., to Charles and Ragna (Larson) Redman. She graduated in 1950 from Harper High School in Chicago.
She married Martin E. Bergmark, Jr. on July 16, 1955, at Chicago, where they lived and raised their two sons until 1972, when they moved to Garden Prairie, Ill.
She was a devoted wife and mother who dedicated her whole life to her family. She was a wonderful cook and would never let you leave hungry. Hosting family holiday dinners was a favorite of hers.
She was always willing to lend a helping hand if needed. Her love of children was evident, as she never missed one of her grandchildren’s school programs or other events, and was always available to help babysit for Sunday horseback rides or late start school days. Each one of her grandchildren got undivided attention and felt like the center of her world. She was always ready with a joke or word of wisdom and will be greatly missed.
Norma enjoyed spending every August at the Boone County Fair, where she could be found visiting with friends and neighbors every day. She had a ready smile and a friendly word for everyone. She was truly a people person.
Surviving are her sons David C. Bergmark of Edinburg, Ill., and Martin E. (Margie) Bergmark, III of Prairie Farm; grandchildren Cheyenne (Josh) Venaas, Nikolai, Nikita and Tatiana Bergmark, and Anastasia (Jake) Semerad; great-grandchildren Noah Venaas, Ariel Bergmark, and Raiden and Adaline Semerad; sisters Verna Ekstrom and Shirley Miller; as well as nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; in-laws Martin Bergmark, Sr. (Mildred Larsen); a brother Charles Redman; brothers-in-law David Miller, Bernard Ekstrom and Joseph Miller; a sister-in-law Evelyn Miller; and a nephew Bruce Miller.
There will be no funeral service, per her request. Her ashes will be buried with her husband’s at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.