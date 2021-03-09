Reynold Leslie Petersen

Reynold L. Petersen, 87, Dallas, Wis., formerly of Luck, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Barron.
Reynold was born June 8, 1933, the son of Henry and Cecelia Petersen of North Luck. He attended Lincoln Elementary, graduated from Frederic High School in 1952 and joined his father on the family farm.
He married Verlene Scandorff on Oct. 11, 1957, and had four children. They moved from the farm after Rey’s father’s death to a small farm near Luck. Reynold then drove milk truck for five years for Clarence Petersen, worked for Pepsi Cola for three years and drove school bus for Luck Schools for 20 years.
After his wife’s death, Reynold married Barbara Berg on May 28, 1977, and they had two children.
Reynold was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was very involved in the lives of his children and later, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved attending the musical and sporting events. He was a proud father, grandpa and great-grandpa.
He was a good cook, known in the family for his waffles, applesauce and barbecue. He added on to the house three times, doing the carpentry work, plumbing and some of the electrical work himself.
He was active in his church, St. Peter’s Lutheran, and was the janitor, often going down to get the furnace going at 6 in the morning on cold winter Sundays. He had a great work ethic that he passed on to his children.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons Darryl (Debby), Jerry (Debra), Craig (Amy) and Kevin (Tiffany); daughters Karolyn (Paul) Nelson and Katie (Kyle) DeVries; grandchildren Derek (Rachel) Petersen, Dallas Petersen, Jennifer (Curtis) Renfroe, Lance (Alexandra) Nelson, Bryce (Jenna) Nelson, Madeline DeVries, Caleb DeVries, Joshua DeVries, Spencer DeVries, Pierce Petersen, Reid Petersen and Nolan Petersen; great-grandchildren Marshall Petersen, Gabriel and Christian Renfroe, Paige and Hendrix Chisholm Nelson, and Damon and Tessa Nelson; a sister Audrey Voth; a brother Harlan (Rosie); as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Reynold was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Verlene; a niece Lori Simonson; and aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life will be held later in the spring. Memorials for St. Peter’s Cemetery Association and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church located in Luck are appreciated.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.