Roland C. Beiswanger, 89, Madison, Wis., died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Wickshire Senior Living, Madison.
He was born March 26, 1932, to Herbert Sr. and Esther (Bakken) Beiswanger at Ridgeland, where he was raised and attended school. He graduated from Barron High School in 1950.
After he graduated, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea. After his discharge, Roland attended UW-Stout from 1956-1962. He received a bachelor’s degree in technology education and a master’s degree in vocational, technical and adult education.
During his college years, he was a member of the Phi Sigma Phi fraternity and the Stout Symphonic Singers. In 2006, he and 160 other Stout alumni performed at Carnegie Hall. After finishing college, he went to work as a teacher and guidance counselor for several Wisconsin schools throughout the years. He ended his career working for the City of Madison until retirement.
Surviving are a sister-in-law Eunice Beiswanger; nephews Charles and John (Lori) Beiswanger; a niece Vicki (Gordon) Knutson; as well as many grandnieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers David and Herbert, Jr.
A private family interment with military honors will be held on a later date at Dallas Cemetery, Town of Dallas.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
