Charles “Chuck” Beecroft, 93, Brandon, S.D., died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Bethany Home, Brandon.
He was born the son of James and Louise (Miller) Beecroft on Oct. 11, 1927, at Almena, Wis. He attended school at Hay River, Almena, and graduated from Barron High School with the Class of 1945. He was well known as an athlete and was one of the very first to become a varsity letterman in four sports during one year.
Following high school, Chuck enlisted in the United States Army, where he served as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. He stayed in the Army Reserve until earning his honorable discharge in 1950.
On June 10, 1950, he was united in marriage to June Jutila in St. Paul, Minn. Chuck graduated with his pharmacy degree from the University of Minnesota in 1955.
Over the years, Chuck and June lived in Almena, and Minneapolis, Northfield and Bloomington, Minn. Throughout Chuck’s pharmacy career, he managed several pharmacies and eventually retired from Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
In his spare time, Chuck enjoyed family activities, especially fishing, fishing and more fishing. Many fond memories were made at their cabin at Poskin Lake, where he fished every day and often entertained large family reunion groups.
In his younger years, he enjoyed playing baseball and continued to play on organized teams well after retirement. He participated as a member of the Bloomington Senior Olympic Fast Pitch Softball Team. He loved baseball and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan. In 2012, the couple moved to Brandon to be closer to family.
Left to cherish his memory are sons Bruce (Cecile) of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Chris (Ravie) of the Philippines; grandchildren Dr. Zachary (Inja) Beecroft of Sioux Falls, Alexander (Emi) Beecroft of Hawaii and Nick (Halley) Beecroft of California; and great-grandsons Yohan and Brayden of Sioux Falls, and James of Hawaii.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and wife of 69 years, who passed away in June 2019.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
