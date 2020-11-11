Marjorie Mae Cuper

Marjorie M. Cuper, 94, Clayton, Wis., passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Willow Ridge Care Center, Amery.
She was born May 7, 1926, to Charles and Minnie (Cramer) Pace at their home in Clayton, and was baptized there on May 28, 1926. She moved with her parents, brother Charles Jr. and sister Margaret to Deer Park.
Marjorie graduated on May 25, 1944, from Union Free High School, Clear Lake. Marge met the love of her life, Alec Cuper, at the Oak Inn Night Club. They were dancing partners and became husband and wife on June 25, 1944, in a double wedding with the groom's brother, Mike, and new sister-in-law, Vale, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Clayton.
The couple farmed for 30 years and raised four children, Pauline, Connie, Alec, Jr. and Gary. Both Alec Sr. and Marjorie kept involved on the farm for several years after Alec Jr. took over.
Marjorie and Alec also enjoyed traveling, and Marjorie said her best trip was when they went camping in Alaska and toured Alaska and the Soviet Union. After Alec’s passing in 1984, Marjorie continued to travel with the Paulsons on several occasions.
She enjoyed dancing and had a special place in her heart for her last dancing partner, friend Jim Drum. Marjorie also enjoyed spending time with her family and all the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Up until her recent hospitalization and stay at Willow Ridge, she loved to go shopping in Rice Lake with Gary, Deb and Connie.
Surviving are children Pauline (Pat) Merth and Connie (David) Scheps, both of Turtle Lake, and Alec (Carol) Jr. and Gary (Deb), both of Clayton; grandchildren Bobbi Jo (Sean) Duggan, Pat Merth Jr., Kristie (Paul) Simmons, Mark (Melanie) Cuper, Melisssa Roessler, Matthew (Debbie) Cuper, Gary Cuper Jr., Jamie Scherff, Kevin Moe, Jenna (Ben) Taylor and Kayla Scheps; great-grandchildren Fiona Duggan, Ainsley Duggan, Payton Merth, Nolan Merth, Sophia Simmons, Rose Simmons, Gage Cuper, Caleb Scherff, Mason Scherff, Dakota Moe, Tyler Scheps-Ranalo, Brady Taylor, Stephaine (Kyle) Wetlig, Emily Roessler, Katelyn Roessler, Anna Cuper and John Cuper; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a grandson John Merth; a brother Charles (Ruth Detar) Pace Jr.; and a sister Margaret (Martin) Kasper.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, from Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Clayton, with interment at the church cemetery. Cards and memorials can be mailed to Gary Cuper at 943 15th Street, Clayton, WI 54004
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services handled arrangements.
