Nathaniel S. Bull, 24, Barron, Wis., died Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Town of Stanley, rural Cameron.
He was born March 5, 1997, to Christopher Bull and Lynn Frisinger at Rice Lake, and was raised and attended school at Barron.
Nate was a loving uncle and a genuine person who was always true to his friends. He was always down for anything and willing to help out at any time.
He loved playing video games, had a wonderful sense of humor and was a joy to be around.
Surviving are his mother Lynn (Zachary) Hancock of Barron; sisters Alyssa Bull of Almena and Chloe Hancock of Barron; grandparents Jack Frisinger of Birchwood, and Roger and Pat Hancock of Rice Lake; nephews Ashtin and Jeremiah Bronstad; honorary brothers Austin Workman and Zak Wild; as well as many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Nate was preceded in death by his grandmother Patricia Frisinger.
A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.